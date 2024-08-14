Jackie Chan leads tributes to actor, director and martial arts expert Corey Yuen who dies two years ago

Jamie Jones
Jamie Jones
4 minutes ago
Corey Yuen - involved in movies such as X-Men and The Expendables and who co-directed The Transporter, starring Jason Statham, died two years ago it has only just emerged.

The Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers has confirmed Yuen died in 2022, reportedly from Covid-19, in Hong Kong. Born in 1951, his death was kept private at the request of his family, Variety reported, but on Monday, fellow action star Jackie Chan paid tribute to Yuen and others in the industry who had passed away.

Yuen and Chan were contemporaries, training together with Sammo Hung Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu and Yuen Biao at the Peking Opera School. After appearing in movies alongside the likes of Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Rothrock and Jet Li, he moved into action choreography, stunts and directing.

Action coordinator Corey Yuen (right) who, it has just emerged, died two years ago, poses with actor Rick Yune (left) on arrival for a special screening of the martial arts film "The Man With The Iron Fists" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.Action coordinator Corey Yuen (right) who, it has just emerged, died two years ago, poses with actor Rick Yune (left) on arrival for a special screening of the martial arts film "The Man With The Iron Fists" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Action coordinator Corey Yuen (right) who, it has just emerged, died two years ago, poses with actor Rick Yune (left) on arrival for a special screening of the martial arts film "The Man With The Iron Fists" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. | AFP via Getty Images

His close association with Jet Li later took him to Hollywood, where he provided action choreography and martial arts material for films such as Romeo Must Die, Kiss of the Dragon, The Expendables and for 2000’s X-Men.

In 2002, he co-directed The Transporter, starring Jason Statham, and was fight choreographer on its sequel. Game-to film adaptation DOA: Dead or Alive followed in 2006, starring Holly Valance, Jaime Pressly, Devon Aoki and Sarah Carter.

