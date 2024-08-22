Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jainer Moisés Pinedo Vargas, widely known as the TikToker Ingeniero Bailarín, or Dancing Engineer, has died following complications from dengue fever aged 34.

According to health officials who confirmed the news to Peruvian publication Peru 21, the dancing star died on August 18 after contracting the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Ricardo Peña Sánchez, Deputy Minister of Public Health for the Ministry of Health, told Peru 21 in a statement translated from Spanish: "Jainer arrived with a diagnosis of dengue; however, during his treatment at the Almanzor Aguinaga Asenjo hospital, he was also diagnosed with pleural effusion and respiratory failure.

"Upon entering the ICU, doctors confirmed he had Hodgkin's lymphoma. The patient had an underlying neoplastic disease, which likely contributed to the fatal outcome."

Vargas reportedly contracted dengue while working in the Condorcanqui province of Peru. Given that dengue fever is more common during the summer months in the region, his death is still under investigation. Sánchez added. "But considering the number of days of illness, it's likely that his underlying condition played a significant role in the outcome."

Vargas’ mother, Betty Vargas García, expressed her grief in a heartfelt message on Facebook. "Rest in peace, beloved son," she wrote. "We are going to miss you!!!"

Vargas, a forest engineer, began sharing his dance videos on TikTok in 2021, quickly gaining popularity for his easy-to-follow dance moves. Over the years, he amassed millions of views and built a following of over 200,000 on TikTok and more than 50,000 on Instagram. His last post, shared earlier this month from his hospital room, showed him dancing despite his illness.

He wrote in the August 1 video: "I’ve wanted to try this trend for a long time but wasn’t able to. Now, with 20 percent of my energy, it can be done!"

Tributes have since poured in him for him in the comment section, with followers thanking him for his entertaining videos. One wrote: “Gonna miss your sweet soul and energy rip king.” Another wrote: Rest in peace Dancing engineer, thank you for sharing your joy with us.”