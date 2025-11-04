Jake Paul has scrapped his planned fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis after a slew of allegations against his opponent.

The two were set to face off in an exhibition bout in Miami on November 14. Despite the big weight gap - Davis at lightweight and Paul at cruiserweight - the fight was to include a declared winner, with stoppages or decisions determined by two judges and an AI system.

That plan is now off. Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), announced it will find him a new opponent after Davis was accused of battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping by an ex-girlfriend.

Paul didn’t hold back online, calling Davis “an actual walking human piece of garbage.”

Davis hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations, but his trainer, Calvin Ford, dismissed them as “nonsense.”

The lawsuit, filed by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel, accuses Davis of attacking her at her workplace on October 27 and threatening to kill her.

She also alleges multiple assaults and instances of choking during their relationship. She is seeking $50,000 in damages and a jury trial.

In a statement, MVP’s chief executive Nakisa Bidarian said: “Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly. While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025.

“Fetails regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalised.”