James Van Der Beek’ with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek | Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is selling 'Varsity Blues' merchandise to raise funds for families facing the "financial burden of cancer" amid his own battle with the disease.

The 47-year-old actor - who played Mox in the 1999 coming-of-age sports comedy drama - is donating all the proceeds from the sale of the signed jerseys to families, including his own, whose pockets have been hit by those battling cancer after he recently revealed he has colorectal cancer.

He shared to Instagram: “Merch drop! Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey — each one personally autographed by me.

“Grab yours now at the link in my bio or head over to JVDB.Shop.

“100 per cent of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own)."

James' fundraising efforts come after he reflected on his "tough year" amid his health battle.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "It’s been a tough year … and I’m thankful for all of it. For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path.

"For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it.

"I’m grateful for this new relationship I have to my body, and what I feed it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you who has reached out and sent good vibes and prayers. It all lands and makes a difference."

He went on to thank his wife Kimberly Brook for showing him "unconditional love" throughout such a tough time.

James wrote: "I’m more grateful than ever to my super human wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that. I am in awe of you, @vanderkimberly."

He added of the couple's six children: "And of course, I’m beyond thankful the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond."

James previously admitted he struggled to find the energy to tell his loved ones about his health crisis, but he's determined to look at his cancer as "curable".

He told PEOPLE: "Telling people required a lot of energy. I'm an empath. I like to take care of everybody. I'm a provider, and especially at that point, I was trying to be Superman and be all things to all people and be a dad and a provider.

"And so to have to tell people and my father and my siblings and my kids, it was really tricky ... I just kind of went into it with the same attitude that this is curable. I can handle this, but this is what's going on."

The former 'Dawson’s Creek' star also admitted he finds it hard to ask for help, but he's been overwhelmed by all the love and support he's been given since his diagnosis.

James added: "It was amazing. I’m never the person who asked for any help - ever. It’s not in my DNA. And I thought that was a fine way to be until cancer.

"The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience - and I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me."