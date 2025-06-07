A TV and radio host has given an heartbreaking update on his terminal cancer.

Broadcasting veteran James Whale, 74, was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2020, and last month revealed that he had finished treatment as nothing more could be done, saying he would be “lucky to make it to Christmas”.

James Whale | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Last night, on TalkTV’s James Whale Unleashed, he was speaking to a guest who had lost her husband to cancer.

James told her: "Until very recently, everything was quite normal for me, everything was fine, and then you do get to a stage like I am now, with things get to be very very difficult."

He then said to the camera: "To anybody else who is in the final stages of cancer, you have my sympathy. I know exactly what you're going through, I do know, I look basically okay, I get told you look alright and I look okay, it's all make-up.”

The clip was shared on X, and one person responded: “I’m also stage 4 kidney cancer but you are a real inspiration. I seriously can’t believe how much better you look compared to 2 weeks ago!”