A terminally ill broadcaster with a 50-year career behind him says he has found peace as he left a poignant message during his final podcast.

James Whale, who has been on radio and television since the 1970s, has stage 4 kidney cancer. He is now in the Heart of Kent hospice and has said he does not want to return to hospital.

During his final Tales of the Whale podcast, made with his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown, he said: “Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way and who knows what’s next, so I can only say au revoir.”

Speaking to the Daily Express, for which he is a columnist, Whale said: “I won’t go back to the hospital," James told the Express. "I want to die somewhere peaceful and tranquil and this is the place for me. There’s no better. I’m lucky to be here.”

Lamont-Brown shared a photograph of him at the hospice.

Whale added: “What’s surprised me most is how much better in myself I feel since finally moving into a hospice near my home in Kent a week or so back. I began to feel better immediately. More positive. I feel at peace here, even though I’m not a religious person.

“I know that I’ve reached the end of my life, but I'm quite sanguine about it. Despite everything, I’m happy to go now and a lot of that is due to the people who work here, because they make dying as peaceful and pain-free as possible.”

Whale ended his weekly Talk show before his final Tales of the Whales podcast, although says he will continue his Express column for as long as he can.