Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hollywood actor has addressed rumours that disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was involved in his hospitalisation last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Foxx has reportedly addressed rumours around Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being involved in his mystery illness that put him in hospital for weeks back in 2023. During the filming of his new Netflix special ‘What Happened When’ audience members told Page Six the actor said Diddy caused his medical emergency.

However the audience members had varying recollections of what the comedian actually said. Two of them claim that Foxx said Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and that he “is the one who called the FBI on [Diddy]” - although it is unclear whether the comments were made as a joke and if those words will make it into the final edit of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another attendee of the show said he heard Foxx say something more in line of, “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead.”

Sean Diddy Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In 2023 Jamie Foxx reportedly experienced a medical complication while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. The actor spent 20 days in hospital and woke up with no memory and the family wouldn’t disclose what the mystery illness was.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now