Jamie Foxx addresses rumours Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was the cause of his mystery illness in 2023
Jamie Foxx has reportedly addressed rumours around Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being involved in his mystery illness that put him in hospital for weeks back in 2023. During the filming of his new Netflix special ‘What Happened When’ audience members told Page Six the actor said Diddy caused his medical emergency.
However the audience members had varying recollections of what the comedian actually said. Two of them claim that Foxx said Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and that he “is the one who called the FBI on [Diddy]” - although it is unclear whether the comments were made as a joke and if those words will make it into the final edit of the show.
Another attendee of the show said he heard Foxx say something more in line of, “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead.”
Sean Diddy Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In 2023 Jamie Foxx reportedly experienced a medical complication while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. The actor spent 20 days in hospital and woke up with no memory and the family wouldn’t disclose what the mystery illness was.
