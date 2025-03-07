Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo woken by burglar trying to break into their flat
The 36-year-old Made In Chelsea star has revealed he was woken at 6am to find someone wearing a balaclava attempting to get into the London home he shares with his wife Sophie Habboo and Jamie - who was "completely naked" at the time - admits he "panicked" and lay down next to the front door in a bid to block the burglar's entry until the police arrived.
During an appearance on his Newly Weds podcast, he explained: "At 5.45am, I heard this boom, boom, boom, and I was like: 'What the hell is that?'
"Sophie was still fast asleep next to me. So I got up, completely naked, and went downstairs to check. I looked out the front of our apartment - nothing. No delivery, no people, completely dark. But then I went to our sitting room and looked out the window. I always sleep with the window open, and I suddenly saw someone trying to break into the flat below, wearing a balaclava."
Jamie went on to add: "I thought I would go full 'Rambo' mode, but instead, I just panicked and started going: 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!' ...
"[I called the police] I asked them how long the response time was, if we needed to get out of the house. I was freaking out. I even went downstairs and lay down against our front door, using my whole body as a human door wedge."
Sophie also opened up about the incident in an episode of her Wednesdays podcast. She said: "Someone tried to break into our apartment at 6am this morning. I was fast asleep. I woke up to Jamie, very calmly I may add, going: 'Sophie, we're getting burgled. You need to get up, put your shoes on, we need to leave'.
"And I was just like: 'What?' And so I just stayed. He then rushed back downstairs, he didn't stay with me. So I just stayed in bed, because I thought: 'Oh, he said the police are coming'."
Sophie revealed two police vans and 10 officers turned up to help and she praised the emergency services for their response, saying: "Can I just say that 10 policemen came? It was unbelievable. Maybe there were two vans of policemen. Like, serious, they were so amazing."
She added of the burglar: "The guy climbed through a pub, he then put loads of furniture up to try and find ... Broke into the pub, climbed over there, all to get to our flat, which is just creepy."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.