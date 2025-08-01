Jason Manford has emergency appendix surgery - tour dates cancelled

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A comedian is recovering in hospital after emergency surgery.

Jason Manford has revealed that he needed appendix surgery after succumbing to appendicitis. He says that he’s had to cancel some tour dates - including one at the Kendal Calling festival this weekend - as well as miss a family holiday while he recovers.

He posted on X: “All went well, now in recovery with my Vimto, they serve it in all Manchester hospitals. Bit of a scary and extremely painful 24 hours but thankful to our NHS & my incredible nurse mum who’s a godsend in a health crisis!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jason Manford with a Vimto after appendix surgeryplaceholder image
Jason Manford with a Vimto after appendix surgery | Jason Manford/X

“My advice would be to not get appendicitis whilst driving at 70mph on the motorway! Seriously though, I’m gutted that I’ve had to move the dates this weekend, and I’m sorry for the late notice to so many people in St Albans, Oxford, Lincoln, Skegness & at Kendal Calling.

“I thought I could get by on antibiotics and surgery at a later date so I could still do the shows, but was advised not to. Also means I can’t fly out to Portugal on Monday to join my family on holiday! Ah well, such is life. Thanks for all the ‘Get Well Soon’ messages.”

Poet and broadcaster Lemn Sissay wished him well, saying: “Get well soon. We need you well in the world. You have made millions of people happy. You deserve payback innit.”

The Manford for All Seasons show will resume on September 4 in Rhyl.

Related topics:ManchesterLincolnSkegnessOxfordNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice