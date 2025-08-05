Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape

TV presenter Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and is due in court next week.

West Mercia Police confirmed the charges against the 55-year-old Repair Shop star and revealed he will appear in court next Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape. He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

The BBC star was given an MBE three years ago for services to craft and the King put in an appearance on the Repair Shop the same year.

He stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop last year.