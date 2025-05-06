Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested for crashing his car through the gates of a Hollywood star’s home.

The man, thought to be in his 70s, was arrested and held at gunpoint by Jennifer Aniston’s security team as they waited for the Los Angeles Police Department to arrive, it has been reported.

The Friends star, said to be worth more than $300m, was in her $21m Bel Air home at the time - just after midday on Monday.

Police arrested the man, and later confirmed that they were responding to a call about a “burglary suspect”. They said that Aniston did not come into contact with the man, that he did not go in the house, and that she was not hurt.

Jennifer Aniston | Getty Images

Footage from local news organisations showed the damaged gate. Officials said the suspect will be booked for felony damage due to the damage inflicted.

DailyMail.com said that representatives for Aniston declined to comment when contacted.

The LAPD told ABC7 the incident may have been an accident but that an investigation has started.

Aniston, 56, bought the home in 2011.