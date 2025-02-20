Jenny McCarthy wants Britney Spears to compete on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has revealed her dream celebrity contestant - Britney Spears. | FOX Image Collection via Getty I

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has revealed her dream celebrity contestant - Britney Spears.

The 52-year-old star, who is back on the judging panel alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora, said she would love to see the pop icon take the stage in disguise.

Speaking to Extra, McCarthy made a direct appeal to the Toxic singer: “It would be really amazing if we got Britney Spears on the show. So, Britney: come on down!”

While Britney has yet to answer the call, this season of The Masked Singer has already seen some surprising reveals. So far, Cedric the Entertainer was unmasked in the first episode, followed by legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya on Wednesday (February 19, 2025).

Rita Ora hinted that one upcoming reveal left her in a state of shock, admitting in a joint interview: “I think you're going to be like, ‘Okay, Rita, you’re going to need to chill,’ because somebody gets unmasked and I think I borderline scared them to death.”

With each season, the judges believe the show keeps evolving. McCarthy shared: “Every time we're like, ‘Can we level it up again this year?’ And we do.” Thicke agreed, adding: “I really think that it just gets better and better every season.”

This year’s special theme nights include "Ghostbusters" night, "Shrek" night, and a "Boy Band" night, something McCarthy, who is married to New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, is particularly excited about. “’Cause you know I love a good boy band,” she said.

Following his elimination on Wednesday, Oscar De La Hoya shared his relief at how far off the judges' guesses were. He told Us Weekly: “When they were throwing out these names, I was like, ‘OK, wait, are they getting close? Are they getting warmer or colder?’ When they said Antonio Banderas, I was like, ‘Oh, wait a second.’ … I believe they mentioned the Oscars or something. It’s like, ‘Hello, I’m right here! Just guess Oscar!’”

Despite his nerves, the 52-year-old boxing legend said stepping on stage was a thrilling experience.

"It's funny because when I’m in the locker room, getting ready to step out into the ring in front of 20,000 people, you’re prepared. Once the first bell rings, it’s like, no pressure. You’re focused," he explained. "So when I was backstage putting on my Fuzzy Peas, you’re nervous, you’re petrified. But once you’re on stage, it’s like, ‘OK, boom, lights on. Let’s go. Let’s perform.’ And that’s what made it fun."