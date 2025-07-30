Jeremy Vine has confirmed that former footballer Joey Barton has now paid over £500,000 following their libel dispute.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the BBC broadcaster said: “Mr Barton has now paid out more than half a million pounds in my case alone.” He added: “It is a relief just to be vindicated and to have the case settled so decisively.”

Vine sued Barton for defamation and harassment after the ex-footballer repeatedly posted false and damaging accusations online, including calling Vine a “big bike nonce” and “pedo defender.” In October 2024, Barton issued public apologies and paid £110,000 in damages. But further costs stemming from the case — including Vine’s legal fees and the cost of recovering them — pushed the final total far higher.

Barton’s bill, according to Vine, breaks down as follows: “110k — the libel. 160k — my costs. 3.6k — interest on costs. 43k — my costs recovery action. 200k — his costs. MINIMUM £516,600.”

Vine explained that Barton had initially promised in court to cover the legal fees but later disputed the amount, leading to a separate legal action. “Frustratingly, this meant I had to bring a separate action to recover my costs,” he said.

Joey Barton labelling Jeremy Vine a ‘bike nonce’ has been ruled defamatory | Getty Images

To ensure Barton had the funds, Vine said he carried out legal searches and discovered that Barton owned his house outright. Lawyers advised that if payment was not made, a charge could be placed on the property, making Vine Barton’s landlord. “If he fell behind with the rent, I would have the right to evict him or force the sale of his house to recoup my debt,” Vine wrote.

He added: “I had no wish to be in that position and I am grateful to my lawyers in ensuring we got the final payments in today.”

The reaction to Vine’s posts online has been mixed, with some praising him for seeing the case through, while others criticised the tone and scale of the costs involved.

One user wrote: “God this is embarrassing.” Another added: “Even VAR can’t bail Barton out of this one.”

But others were more critical of Vine. One user said: “Yeah, that all being said, you’re still an awful person.” Another posted: “Elitists playing elitist games. People can’t pay their rent, utility bills, mortgages, for food… So completely out of touch.”

Some commenters questioned whether the law needed reform to avoid such costly legal outcomes. “Half a million in fees over that? Seriously?” asked one. Another added bluntly: “Barton’s a dickhead, but Christ we need to change the law to stop this nonsense.”