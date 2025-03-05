A star sacked by the BBC after a sexting scandal has now seen his marriage end.

Former Spurs and Nottingham Forest footballer Jermaine Jenas, who had regular slots presenting the One Show and as a pundit on Match of the Day, was sacked in August after it was revealed he had been sending inappropriate messages to women with whom he worked.

At the time his wife Ellie said nothing, and then several months later in November said: “ “It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family.

Jermaine and Ellie Jenas. The pair have now split | Getty Images

“My only focus has been on our children and building my brand Preppy. Now I just want to move forward. Naturally this has been hard for me but my only concern has been our children and that will not change.”

But she has uploaded a statement to Instagram to confirm that the marriage is over. It says: “I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it's necessary.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent. We kindly ask that you respect our children's privacy during this challenging time. Thank you, Ellie.”

Jermaine has been conspicuous by his absence from her Instagram feed in recent months. In the meantime Ellie has launched a personal care brand called Preppy.