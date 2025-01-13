Jessie co-stars Karan Brar and Josie Totah spark dating rumours after sharing a kiss in TikTok video
The duo, who played Ravi Ross and Stuart Wooten on the Disney Channel series, were seen cuddling and sharing a kiss in the video, sparking widespread excitement among fans.
However, the stars quickly clarified that the video was meant as a joke. In a follow-up TikTok, Josie, 23, captioned, “WE ARE TWO PLATONIC BEST FRIENDS WHO DANCED A LITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN.” She also repeatedly declared, “It was a joke! It was a joke! It was a joke!” while laughing at fans' reactions.
The video had already taken social media by storm, with fans expressing a mix of emotions. One commented: “They’re not dating but they kissed each other...on the lips?” One said: “Girl too late you’re getting married, congrats.”
One remains unconvinced, saying: “Him hugging her from the back and kissing after girl what type of best friend is that.” One couldn’t help but laugh at the clarification, saying: “Bro got publicly friendzoned even after a kiss” One asked: “Who kisses their friend on the lips AS A JOKE?!”
