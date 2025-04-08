Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved Dominican singer Rubby Pérez is missing and his saxophonist confirmed dead after the roof of the Jet Set Club nightclub collapsed during a live performance early Sunday morning.

The collapse occurred at around 2am local time while Pérez and his band were performing to a packed crowd. At least 13 people have been confirmed dead, with 46 others injured, as emergency services continue to search through the rubble. Some survivors are reportedly still "communicating" from beneath the debris, officials said.

Pérez, an icon in the merengue music scene known for hits like Volveré and Hazme Olvidarla, was on stage when the tragedy struck. A video circulating on social media shows the band mid-performance when the ceiling suddenly gave way, sending concertgoers and musicians scrambling. In the chaotic footage, dancers and staff can be seen looking up in fear as parts of the roof begin to shift.

Local outlet El Día confirmed that Pérez’s saxophonist was killed in the collapse. The band's bassist was rescued with a broken leg, while Rubby Pérez’s daughter-in-law, who also serves as a backup singer, survived and told media that his body has not been found.

“Our prayers are with the affected families,” said President Luis Abinader, who shared his condolences in a statement. “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have followed the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts.”

More than 77 ambulances, eight fire trucks, and 30 Civil Defense rescuers were dispatched to the scene. Over 200 members of the National Police and 50 soldiers are assisting in the recovery effort. At least eight hospitals, including Cuban, Royal, Modern, and UCE Medical Centers, were placed on red alert to handle incoming casualties.

The Jet Set Club, a well-known hotspot in Santo Domingo’s nightlife scene, was reportedly operating at full capacity. Witnesses claim some guests had already begun to notice issues with the roof just moments before the collapse.