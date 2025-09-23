A pub run by a celebrity has closed its doors for three days - because staff have been served up “verbal and physical abuse”.

Supermodel Jodie Kidd took over The Half Moon in the West Sussex village of Kirdford and has been landlady ever since, with her tenure including a refurbishment.

It was recently named as one of the best celebrity-run pubs in the UK run by food critic - and the Queen’s son - Tom Parker Bowles, who said: “Dating back to the 16th century, the Half Moon Inn has all you want from your village local – stone floors, old wooden beams, roaring fire, vast terrace with kitchen and lovely beer garden.”

Model-turned-publican Jodie Kidd at her country pub The Half Moon, in Kirdford, West Sussex | SWNS

Writing in the Daily Mail, he highlighted it as ‘a proper pub – the sort you’d want to spend a few hours in’ and placed it with The Fox and Pheasant in Fulham, London, owned by singer James Blunt, the Lore of the Land, in Fitzrovia, London, run by Guy Ritchie and Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, Oxfordshire.

Others on the list were The Grapes in Limehouse, London, run by Sir Ian McKellen, The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, run by Clarkson’s old mucker James May, and The Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton, Leicestershire, owned by former cricketer Stuart Broad.

But despite recent praise it seems that life at The Half Moon has not been entirely rosy.

A post on the pub’s Instagram page explains that the “core team” will be taking a break this week, with the pub closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, offering time to “relax and recharge”.

But a follow-on post added: “We’ve worked hard to create more than just a pub — we’ve built a home. A place for people to come together, enjoy good times, and make memories. While we know we won’t be to everyone’s taste, it saddens us that in recent weeks we as a Team have faced abuse — both verbal and physical.

The Half Moon Inn at Kirdford

“We’d like to remind everyone that behind The Half Moon is a team of people who care deeply about what we do. We are human.Independent businesses like ours work tirelessly, 7 days a week, driven by passion, love, and integrity to give our best. All we ask in return is respect. If you ever feel the need to complain, please do so in a calm, constructive, and polite way — we’re always open to feedback that helps us improve. Let’s continue to make The Half Moon a place where kindness, community, and good memories shine the brightest. “