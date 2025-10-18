An X Factor winner says he’s resigned to being “eternally single,” admitting that dating hasn’t come easy for him.

But while his music and stage career continue to flourish, McElderry says romance has been harder to find - and now thinks he will be “eternally single”.

Speaking to the Sun, the 34-year-old said: “I’ve been single for a very, very long time. I’m open to meeting somebody, and I’d love to, but dating is so hard now.

“Online dating is a minefield. I don’t think people meet in real life anymore - it’s kind of sad.”

If love does come along, the lucky person will have to win over his biggest supporter - his grandmother, Hilda.

“She’s a great judge of character,” McElderry added. “She can read people instantly. In this industry, you meet some dodgy characters, but she spots them in seconds. She’s a wise woman.”

McElderry’s close bond with Hilda has become a fan favourite through their podcast That’s Ridiculous, which they’ll record live on October 23.

Between tour dates and podcasting, the Climb singer remains as busy as ever. His autumn tour, covering venues across the north east, wraps up with a festive one-night show at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on December 1.

“It’s a shorter tour than usual,” he said. “After finishing Joseph in August, I thought I’d take October off, but I missed performing. So we squeezed in about ten shows - it’s been lovely.

“There’s nothing like being in a room with people who support you and know your music.”