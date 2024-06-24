Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Scaife, known for producing two iconic country songs ‘Redneck Woman’ and ‘Achy Breaky Heart’, died on June 12 at the age of 68. His cause of death has not been made public.

Scaife, who produced Gretchen Wilson's ‘Redneck Woman’ in 2004 and Billy Ray Cyrus's ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ in 1992, also contributed to hits for artists like K.T. Oslin, Montgomery Gentry, Toby Keith, and Shania Twain.

The Tennessean reports that Scaife played a role in creating records that sold over 80 million copies. Often, he worked as an engineer for renowned music producer Harold Shedd. The news of his passing was confirmed by his wife, Danielle, on Facebook. She said: “Our hearts are broken. We love you so much Joe Scaife.”

According to Young Funeral Home Tennessee, Scaife spent his childhood on Music Row hanging out at his father's Hall of Fame Recording Studio. He attended Belmont University, where he majored in Music Engineering and Recording.

While working on Music Row, he met his future wife, Danielle Godwin Scaife. Danielle worked at Decca Records, and after marriage, Joe and Danielle ran Joe Scaife Productions and their four publishing companies. His early success came with Oslin's Top 10 single ‘80's Ladies.’

Scaife's later hits were known for their compelling soundscapes, such as the hard-charging guitars and relentless drums in ‘Redneck Woman’ and the hip-shaking beat of ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ which popularised line dance culture globally.

His daughter Jaela Scaife Harris posted a moving tribute on Facebook. She wrote: "You were the coolest hang there ever was. Anyone who knows me knows that there is no one in the world I love more than Joe Scaife. Words will never do him justice.

“He was the absolute coolest, most down to earth, incredible dad I could have ever asked for. I don’t know how I am going to make it without him, but I know he is going wide open on his boat in heaven. I love you so much daddy and I can’t wait to see you again.