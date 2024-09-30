John Ashton: Beverly Hills Cop and Midnight Run star dies aged 76 after cancer battle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The actor is best known for portraying John Taggart alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in the 1984 crime comedy Beverly Hills Cop. He appeared in three films, including the recent Netflix film ‘Beverly Hills Cops: Axel F’, which was met by positive review by fans.
He is also famed for his roles in films such as Midnight Run and Little Big League, as well as the tv show M*A*S*H. Ashton’s death was confirmed by his family and his representative, who shared a statement with TMZ. The statement read: "John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and service.
“His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."
It was also confirmed that Ashton had [assed away following a cancer battle. As a result, his family have asked for donations to be made to Pathways Hospice Care in his honour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.