Comedy actor John Clegg, who starred in beloved shows such as Dad’s Army and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, has died at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed via an announcement in The Telegraph, which read: “John Walter Laurence died peacefully in care aged 90. Husband of the late Mavis and brother of Anne and Mary, both deceased. An actor all his working life, he will be missed by all his friends from the theatre, his friends in Chichester and his family.”

Clegg was known to comedy fans for his roles in fan favourite shows Dad’s Army and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum. He appeared as Gunner ‘Paderewski’ Graham in 56 episodes of It Ain’t Half Hot Mum. His other credits include Bridget Jones’s Diary, Are You Being Served? and Mr Bean. Clegg was married to fellow actor Mavis Pugh before her death in 2006.

John Clegg (right) has died at the age of 90.

Author Morris Bright paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “We is very sorry indeed to hear that La Di Da Gunner Graham, actor John Clegg, has gone to that great concert party in the sky, aged 90. He certainly was one of the boys who entertained us.”