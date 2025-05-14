John Edwards dead: Lead singer of legendary soul band The Spinners, dies aged 80

John Edwards, the longtime lead vocalist of legendary soul group The Spinners, has died at the age of 80.

His death was confirmed by his bandmates on Instagram, but no cause of death was mentioned. The singer reportedly had suffered a stroke in 2000 and had been unable to perform since.

In a heartfelt tribute, The Spinners paid homage to Edwards’ legacy, writing: “We mourn the loss of John Edwards — who bore the weight of the world on his young shoulders when he joined the Spinners in the wake of Philippé Wynne’s departure. He proved more than capable of bearing the burden, ensuring that the excellence that fans came to associate with the Spinners would continue uninterrupted.”

The band continued: “John Edwards is an integral part of the Spinners’ legacy and we will continue to celebrate his contributions to this mighty legacy. We can’t help but note the full circle symmetry of the last great lead singer of the classic era Spinners transitioning on what would have been the 87th birthday of the last founding member of the group.”

They concluded: “This is a magical fraternity, past and present members. We celebrate one of our own tonight — the inimitable John Edwards.”

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with tributes. One commenter wrote: “Rest in Heavenly Peace to John, he was a fantastic entertainer and I have no doubt a really great person to know. Condolences and prayers go out to all who knew and loved him.”

Another added: “Your music will forever be in our hearts ❤️ 🙏🏽🕊️” while one fan reflected: “A melodious voice of an era that will be heard forever. Thank you for adding to the soulful soundtrack of my childhood.”

Edwards joined The Spinners in the mid-1970s, stepping in after the departure of Philippé Wynne. His voice helped carry the group into a new chapter while maintaining the distinctive soul sound that made them famous with hits like “I’ll Be Around”, “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man.”

At their 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Edwards said humbly: “Hi, my name is John Edwards. For 25 years, I was a member of the Spinners and I enjoyed every moment of it and I never thought that it would get us inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The Hall described him as a vocalist whose “performances showcased Edwards’ smooth and velvety voice, impressive range, and ability to convey both vulnerability and strength.”