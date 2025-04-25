John Moe The: Who is the Myanmar astrologer arrested over viral earthquake prediction on TikTok?

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Authorities in Myanmar have arrested an astrologer who caused widespread panic after predicting a major earthquake in a TikTok video that went viral earlier this month.

John Moe The posted the video on 9 April, just two weeks after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed around 3,500 people and destroyed historic temples across the country. In his video, John Moe The warned that an earthquake would "hit every city in Myanmar" on April 21. The post quickly gained traction, amassing more than three million views.

Myanmar’s information ministry said he was arrested on Tuesday for "making false statements with the intention of causing public panic."

In the now-deleted TikTok video, John Moe The urged people to "take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking." A caption on the video added: "People should not stay in tall buildings during the day."

Seismologists have stressed that earthquakes cannot be predicted due to the complexity of natural forces that cause them. Despite this, John Moe The's warning prompted many people to flee their homes. A Yangon resident told AFP that many of her neighbours believed the prediction and camped outside rather than staying indoors on April 21.

John Moe The John Moe The
John Moe The | The Information Team of State Administration Council

John Moe The, who claimed to base his predictions on astrology and palmistry, had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok before his account was shut down. He was arrested during a raid at his home in Sagaing, a region in central Myanmar.

The arrest comes after the devastating March 28 earthquake, which hit Mandalay and Sagaing especially hard. That disaster prompted Myanmar's ruling military junta to issue a rare appeal for international aid. The quake was so powerful it was felt nearly 1,000km away in Bangkok, where a building collapse at a construction site killed dozens.

John Moe The had previously been detained in 2022, when he was reportedly held in a juvenile centre for two years for allegedly receiving military training from an ethnic rebel group.

