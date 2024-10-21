Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The son of veteran BBC John Stapleton has shared how his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis has been especially hard to cope with, given the loss of his mother four years ago.

The 78-year-old, who has presented on programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour, revealed his diagnosis in a video clip on BBC One’s Morning Live, saying that he is “pragmatic” about the prospect of it getting worse.

John said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years,” John said, noting how frustrating it is to repeat himself when others struggle to understand him. He added, “I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”

His son Nick acknowledged that while the news was “really upsetting,” it did not come as a complete surprise given the family history, as his mother, journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away from a stroke in 2020.

Reflecting on her battle with Parkinson’s, Nick recalled: “I witnessed my mother’s decline from this lively, ebullient, outgoing lady to a lady who is fairly fragile. Believe it or not, I’m having the same problem, to some extent, myself right now.”

BBC host John Stapleton has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease | BBC Studios/PA Wire

“One of the practical problems she faced initially was her inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato. Believe it or not, I’m having the same problem, to some extent, myself right now.”

In the clip, Nick talked to his father about the future and how he could best support him. John said: “I want to remain as independent as I can for as long as I possibly can. In terms of the house, I’d be very reluctant to leave it, which shall not surprise you at all.”

He also told his son he would be okay with using a stairlift if necessary and that he would be reluctant to go into care, but is also “a realist”.

John Stapleton's son, Nick, has spoken of his struggles following the diagnosis | BBC Studios/PA Wire

In a post to X, charity Parkinson’s UK said: “A huge thank you to @JohnStapletonTV for his announcement on @BBCMorningLive following his Parkinson’s diagnosis. We want to offer our support to John and his son, @staplenick, as they start John’s unique journey with the condition.”

A follow-up post said: “No one is alone with Parkinson’s, and we are here to support everyone. If you are concerned about yourself, or a loved one, we would encourage you to speak to your GP, or call our free confidential helpline for advice: 0808 800 0303.”

The full film is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Morning Live airs weekdays at 9.30am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.