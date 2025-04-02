Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billion dollar franchise John Wick will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the nunchuck-wielding hitman - earning him a whooping

Fans of Hollywood favourite Keanu Reeves will be thrilled at the news. He has starred in scores of top movies but is best known for his Matrix and John Wick roles - giving him an estimated net worth of $380 million.

The 60-year-old has seen his paypacket soar as the popularity of each John Wick film increased. He is believed to have made between $1-2 million for the first one, $2-2.5 million for Chapter 2 - leaping to $15 million for the last addition. His salary for Chapter 5 is not yet known.

Lionsgate announced John Wick 5 at CinemaCon, and the franchise is also expanding with an animated prequel film and a standalone feature focused on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine. The projects complement ‘Ballerina’, starring Ana de Armas, which is set for release on 6 June.

Fans are excited about news of John Wick: Chapter 5

Ana, 35, attended the annual convention for cinema owners in Las Vegas, where she introduced an extended clip from Ballerina. The footage featured her character, Eve Macarro – a dancer training to become an assassin – engaged in a fight sequence in an abandoned bar, in which she shoots one adversary and smashes a plate against another.

She said at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace about the role: “For Bond, I only had three weeks of training. Ballerina was a whole other level. This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done.”

Keanu will make an appearance in Ballerina before returning to lead John Wick 5. The film reunites him with director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Further details regarding the cast and production timeline remain under wraps.

The franchise began with 2014’s John Wick, which grossed $86.1 million worldwide and gained a following through home entertainment. Subsequent entries have surpassed previous box office earnings, with 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4 reaching $440million globally.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said about the upcoming fifth instalment in the franchise: “Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world.”

Basil and Erica added: “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step.”

Donnie, 60, will direct and executive produce the upcoming standalone Caine film, which begins production in Hong Kong later this year. Mattson Tomlin, who is also writing The Batman Part II, has joined to write the screenplay. The project follows the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, with Caine freed from his obligations to the High Table.

Many fans feared the news was not true as it was announced on April 1 but now eagerly await confirmation of when the film will hit cinemas.