The rescue dog of Hollywood icon Johnny Depp has reportedly mauled two sheep to death.

Johnny Depp’s rescue dog has reportedly mauled two sheep to death close to his East Sussex countryside home. The Hollywood icon recently adopted the bullmastiff named Bourbon from a rescue centre.

The pet is said to have launched the attack after escaping during a countryside walk close to the 62-year-old’s home, according to a farmer. Depp is currently renting a mansion in the area paying a reported £12,000 per month.

According to The Sun, Johnny was not at home at the time of the incident but has since hired a professional trainer and introduced “all extra precautions” to prevent a repeat of the incident, which saw his dog break free from its handler before launching an attack on the livestock.

The sheep were valued at about £180 each, according to a local smallholder. Speaking to the newspaper, sheep owner Joe Ginger said: “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”

A source also told the publication: “Johnny was not at the house at the time, and his aide was walking the dog. He broke free and went after the sheep. Two were killed. It was all very traumatic.”

The incident is understood to have taken place on farmland neighbouring Johnny’s country property, with Mr Ginger said to be “understandably furious”. According to locals, such attacks are not uncommon in the area when dogs are inadequately trained.

Johnny was reportedly distressed when informed of what had happened, particularly as he has sought privacy and quiet at the East Sussex home.

The 19th-century mansion, dating back to the mid-1800s, has landscaped grounds and a distinctive sunken walled garden. It is close to the former home of Johnny’s late friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who died in 2023.

The land where the animals were killed is believed to be owned by the same landlord who rents out Johnny’s property.

This is not the first time the Los Angeles-born actor has faced dog-related controversies. In 2015, his Yorkshire Terriers, Boo and Pistol, were flown into Australia on a private jet with his then wife Amber Heard. Authorities threatened to euthanise the animals within 72 hours unless they were removed, claiming they had been brought into the country without the necessary quarantine documents.