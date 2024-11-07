Controversial livestreamer Johnny Somali, has been banned from leaving South Korea over his ‘provocative’ stunts.

Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, reportedly livestreamed various incidents, including acts of vandalism, public harassment, and repeated desecration of the WWII ‘Comfort Women’ memorial, a sensitive historical landmark.

The 24-year-old YouTuber, who arrived in South Korea in September, has landed himself in legal troubles after he posted a video of him kissing and dancing in front of the Statue of Peace, a monument that honours victims who were forced into sexual slavery during Japan’s colonial rule.

According to South Korean news outlet Koreaboo, Somali is now under investigation and faces a travel restriction imposed by South Korean law enforcement. He is being charged with disturbing public order, assault, trespassing, and potential drug-related offences. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Somali began streaming in May 2023, focusing on content from countries like Japan, Thailand, and Israel. His streams often feature confrontational interactions, leading to multiple arrests and bans from various platforms.

In August 2023, Somali was arrested in Osaka for trespassing on a construction site and shouting "Fukushima" at workers. He faced further legal issues in September 2023 for disrupting a restaurant by playing loud music, resulting in a charge of conspiracy to obstruct business. In January 2024, he was fined ¥200,000 (approximately $1,400) and subsequently returned to the US.

In March 2024, during a visit to Israel, Ismael was involved in altercations with local residents and was detained for allegedly harassing a female police officer. He was later banned from Jerusalem for 50 days following a second arrest related to placing controversial images at the Western Wall.

Due to his provocative content, Somali, has been banned from multiple streaming platforms, including Twitch and Kick. As of October 2024, he was streaming on Rumble.