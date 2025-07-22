Judge Judy, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, has thirteen grandchildren.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although she is universally known as Judge Judy, her real name is Judy Sheindlin, she married husband Jerry Sheindlin in 1977, and despite divorcing in 1990, they remarried the following year. Before marrying Jerry, Judy was married to Ronald Levy, they wed in 1964 (divorced in 1976) and had two children together, daughter Jamie and son Adam.

Jerry Sheindlin was also previously married to Suzanne Rosenthal, the couple had three children, Gregory, Jonathan and Nicole. Jerry previously told E! News the secret of her successful marriage and said: “You don’t spend 24 hours together because that’s deadly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that “Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday and I still like to look at him when he walks in the room- that’s a key.”

Judge Judy: What’s her net worth, is she a real judge, is she married, does she have children? Former Manhattan family court judge Judith Sheindlin known as TV court-show president Judge Judy, campaigns with Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire, on January 21, 2024. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Jerry told People magazine that “We’re both very surface people when it comes to that. You know if you fall instantaneously for somebody that means there’s a physical attraction. And people age, people they change, you can either do it gracefully or you can say ‘I give up.’”

Judy went on to tell People magazine that “And I, for myself I said’ I choose not to vie up, I choose to stay fit.’ So don’t even think about anything but staying, looking as good as you can possibly look at this stage in your life.”

Is Judge Judy a real judge?

Judge Judy is best known for settling disputes on her television show, Judge Judy, which aired from 1996 until 2021. Thanks to her TV show, she won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme in the years 2013, 29016 and 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy Sheindlin studied at the New York Law School and graduated with a juris doctorate and was also an undergraduate at American University’s Washington College of Law. Although she did not preside over a real courtroom in shows and served as an arbitrator, she is a retired justice.

She previously worked prosecuting causes such as child abuse and domestic violence when working as an assistant prosecutor on Manhattan’s family court in 1972, she was made a family court judge by Maor Ed Koch in 1982 and in 1986, became a supervising judge in Manhattan’s family court.

According to Forbes, Judge Judy is worth $580 million. Forbes reported that “From 2012 to 2020, Sheindlin earned $47 million per year, pretax, from hosting the once top-rated daytime show.