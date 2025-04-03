Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Julie Goodyear, the beloved English actress best known for her iconic role as Bet Lynch on Coronation Street, quietly marked her 83rd birthday on March 29.

Born Julie Kemp in Heywood, Lancashire, Goodyear built a distinguished career in British television, most notably during her decades-long tenure on the ITV soap.

Over the years, Goodyear has remained a household name, known for her glamorous leopard-print wardrobe, bold screen presence, and groundbreaking contributions to soap opera history, making her one of the most recognisable figures in UK television.

In 2007, she married her fourth husband, Scott Brand, who is 28 years her junior. The couple met in 1996 when Brand, a plasterer, delivered materials to her home. Despite the age gap, the two married after more than a decade of courtship. While they do not have children together, Goodyear has a son, Gary, from her first marriage to Ray Sutcliffe.

In June 2023, Goodyear was diagnosed with dementia, prompting Brand to step back from work and become her full-time caregiver at their home in Lancashire. He later revealed her condition to the public to help fans understand if she appeared confused or disoriented in public.

Actress Julie Goodyear in character as Bet Lynch in television soap Coronation Street, circa 1983. (Photo by Peter Bolton/TV Times via Getty Images) | TV Times/Future Publishing via G

In a moving statement, Brand said: "I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been—the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room."

On her birthday, Brand posted a rare health update on the actress with a picture of her giving a big smile on Facebook, saying: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we've had a fantastic day together. Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

However, the post appears to have since been taken down, leading some fans to express concern online.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goodyear’s net worth is estimated at around $8 million (£6 million) as of 2024.