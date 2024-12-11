Members of the jury in the rape trial of Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai have been reminded of their duty to focus on evidence as deliberations begin on Thursday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, 29 and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker, 27, deny three joint charges of rape. Blake-Walker also denies an additional charge of sexual assault.

During closing statements at Oxford Crown Court, prosecutor Heather Stangoe urged jurors to decide the case based solely on the evidence presented, saying: "You are not investigators. This is not CSI or an American drama - this is a case about real people and things that happened in real life." She also cautioned against trying to play "Wagatha Christies," a reference to the high-profile legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, reported by the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allegations stem from an incident in September 2021 after Northampton-born Frampton performed at The Bullingdon in Oxford. Following the gig, Frampton and Blake-Walker joined a group of women and men at a house party. The prosecution alleges that the two men went to the roof with two women, where Blake-Walker raped the first complainant while Frampton encouraged him. Frampton is accused of then raping the second woman twice, allegedly with encouragement from Blake-Walker.

Patrick Gibbs KC, representing Frampton, highlighted what he described as "a dozen problems" with the prosecution’s narrative. He described Frampton as a "thoughtful" and "modest" individual, saying: "There's all the difference in the world between being up for a good time, in a boyish and immature way, and forcing yourself upon someone against their will." Gibbs added, "Even if he is acquitted, this will not leave him. He’ll be cancelled for the rest of time."

Members of the jury in the rape trial of Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai have been reminded of their duty to focus on evidence as deliberations begin on Thursday. | Corbis via Getty Images

Sheryl Nwosu, defending Blake-Walker, argued that her client believed the complainant was "fully consenting" and said the prosecution's case did not align with Blake-Walker's behaviour that night. She described her client as "trustworthy" and highlighted inconsistencies in the allegations.

Judge Ian Pringle reminded jurors that the case hinges on the "question of consent." He said: "There is no stereotype for a perpetrator or victim of rape," and urged the jury to set aside any personal biases or emotions. "You must be sure of guilt to convict the two men," he said, encouraging a "calm and cool" approach to their decision-making.

Frampton has been supported throughout the trial by his wife, popstar Anne-Marie, who was in a relationship with him at the time of the alleged incidents.