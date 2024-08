Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A-listers Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced the arrival of their baby boy - Jack Blues Bieber - in a sweet Instagram post.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple announced the arrival of their son via Instagram early on Saturday morning.

The post, shared to Bieber’s account, showed off the tiny foot of their new son. Among the famous faces celebrating their news was US reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner Kardashian and singer Katy Perry.

“I can’t handle this little foot,” Jenner wrote, adding: “JACK BLUES.” Perry said: “Your blessing has arrived.”

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin, while Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, announced the pregnancy with video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal held in a field.