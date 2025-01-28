If you think you have heard the end of Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively, think again. After Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With US and a plan to damage her reputation, Justin Baldoni then decided to sue both her and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Sky News reported that Justin Baldoni accused Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of “hijacking both the production and marketing of the film, as well as allegedly attempting to smear him and others who worked on the production through false allegations.”

It would seem that a trial date has now been set by Lewis J Liman, a New York federal judge, the date has been set for March 2026.

Away from the drama, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been a couple since they met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. The couple married in September 2012 and are parents to four children: James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

A source told People magazine, that when Ryan Reynolds first saw his bride Blake, “his face broke into a huge smile that crinkled his eyes.” The source also said: “They just stared at each other with absolute love. Their faces were lit up with the candlelight, and it looked like something out of a romance movie.”

When he was interviewed by GQ back in 2016, Ryan Reynolds was asked when he knew Blake Lively was the one. He made a joke and said: “Probably after the sex,” but then went on to say that “No, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on, and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that.”

Before marrying Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoyed some high-profile romances and was previously married. NationalWorld takes a look at Ryan Reynold’s relationship history.

1 . From left to right: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson and Alanis Morissette Before marrying Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and was engaged to Alanis Morisette | Getty Images Share

2 . Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012 | Getty Images Share

3 . Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 Ryan Reynolds reportedly had a two-month affair with Charlize Theron | Getty Images Share

4 . German model Agnes Fischer Ryan Reynolds and German model Agnes Fischer were spotted together when he filmed Safe House in South Africa in 2011. | Getty Images Share