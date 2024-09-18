Justin Bieber spotted for first time after welcoming son Jack with Hailey Baldwin Bieber
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Footage captured by local photographer Michael Greco shows 30-year-old singer, Justin Bieber, walking through downtown Toronto, just days after becoming a father. Bieber was seen sporting a colourful coat, baseball cap, and hoodie as he casually strolled through the city, smiling despite the chilly weather.
"It was an absolute pleasure seeing Justin," said Greco, 22. "He's super nice and cooperative with his young fans." Greco added that Bieber often visits Blue Bovine, a restaurant owned by Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner.
Justin and Hailey, who married in 2019, have kept most details about their son private, but the couple announced Jack's arrival on August 23. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post at the time.
Just three weeks after welcoming their son, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 14. Hailey marked the occasion by sharing romantic photos, including images of balloons spelling "Love you", candles nestled among flowers, and a blurred picture of her and Justin sharing a kiss.
The Toronto video was taken on August 27.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.