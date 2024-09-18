Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Justin Bieber has been spotted in public for the first time since welcoming his son, Jack, with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Footage captured by local photographer Michael Greco shows 30-year-old singer, Justin Bieber, walking through downtown Toronto, just days after becoming a father. Bieber was seen sporting a colourful coat, baseball cap, and hoodie as he casually strolled through the city, smiling despite the chilly weather.

"It was an absolute pleasure seeing Justin," said Greco, 22. "He's super nice and cooperative with his young fans." Greco added that Bieber often visits Blue Bovine, a restaurant owned by Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Bieber has been spotted in public for the first time since welcoming his son, Jack, with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. | GC Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2019, have kept most details about their son private, but the couple announced Jack's arrival on August 23. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Just three weeks after welcoming their son, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 14. Hailey marked the occasion by sharing romantic photos, including images of balloons spelling "Love you", candles nestled among flowers, and a blurred picture of her and Justin sharing a kiss.

The Toronto video was taken on August 27.