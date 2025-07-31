Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, following months of speculation over his health and criticism for underwhelming performances during his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, Timberlake wrote: “This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, gruelling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years… and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, the TN kids, and all of your support.”

The 43-year-old pop star admitted he had been battling “some health issues” behind the scenes and disclosed his diagnosis for the first time: “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease –– which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

Timberlake described the condition as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” adding, “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But at least I could understand why I would be on stage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Despite the difficulties, Timberlake said performing gave him strength. “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

The announcement comes after Timberlake faced backlash over what fans described as “disrespectful” performances at several European tour stops, including Romania’s Electric Castle festival. TikTok user Amelissa, a Romanian singer, said: “You sing like five words on each song… you were late first of all… We didn’t see you, we couldn’t see your face… What you did was not cool.”

Critics on Reddit accused Timberlake of “barely performing” and even placing the microphone on the floor while letting the crowd sing entire songs. One user wrote: “He was so off-key, which is unusual for him… My charitable thought is he might be sick and tried to power through the show.”

Timberlake did not directly address the criticism in his statement but acknowledged his struggles: “I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

He ended the post by thanking his crew, fans, and family, writing: “There really is no way to put into words the feeling of being on a stage and getting to share the experience of live music with all of you… To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…”

Timberlake is expected to continue the final leg of his tour into 2025, with upcoming shows scheduled across the UK, Germany, Italy, and Eastern Europe.

What is Lyme disease?

According to the NHS, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans through infected tick bites. It's easier to treat when diagnosed early. One of the first signs can be a circular or oval-shaped rash around the bite, usually appearing within 1 to 4 weeks, though it can take up to 3 months. The rash may spread gradually, isn't usually itchy or hot, and may look pink, red, or purple on white skin. On brown or black skin, it may resemble a bruise and be harder to detect.