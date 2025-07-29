Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen enjoying a dinner date at a high-end Montreal restaurant on Monday night.

The pair were spotted at Le Violon, where, according to footage obtained by TMZ, they appeared engaged in deep conversation over cocktails and shared plates—including a dish featuring lobster.

"Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say, leaning in across the table during what looks like a thoughtful conversation," TMZ reported.

An eyewitness said security guards monitored the dinner discreetly from the bar, keeping a watchful eye through mirrored glass. At one point, the restaurant's chef stopped by to greet them, and after the meal, both Perry and Trudeau reportedly walked into the kitchen to personally thank the staff.

Perry is currently in Canada as part of her tour, with a performance scheduled in Ottawa the following night and another show back in Montreal.

It is not known if they are officially dating but the dinner comes as both Perry and Trudeau navigate high-profile breakups. Perry is reportedly embracing single life following her split from actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.