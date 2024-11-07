Kathleen Watkins, renowned Irish broadcaster, author, and widow of former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne, has died at 90.

RTÉ confirmed that Watkins died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

A pioneer in Irish television, Watkins was RTÉ’s first continuity announcer in 1961, marking the beginning of a long and impactful career in broadcasting.

Her passing comes just over five years after the death of her husband, Byrne, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and passed away in 2019 at 85.

The couple married in 1964 in Watkins’ hometown of Saggart. In 2020, Ms. Watkins told The Irish Times that she still found herself talking to him, reflecting: “I miss him sitting in his chair. I look at the chair. Dreadful.”

In her later years, Watkins published three successful children’s books centred around Pigín, a character she crafted for her five grandchildren. Pigín’s adventures take place in Howth, Co. Dublin, where Watkins and Byrne lived for years before moving to Sandymount.

She also published two poetry collections, with her latest, One for Everyone, released in 2020, paying tribute to her late husband’s memorable phrase from his time on The Late Late Show.

Watkins is survived by her two daughters, Crona and Suzy, and her five grandchildren.