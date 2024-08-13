Katie Price's 'mucky mansion' goes on sale for £1.5 million: Take a look inside

The property – dubbed a ‘mucky mansion’ – has nine bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis court and was once owned by ex Horsham MP Francis Maude. It is now said to be in need of renovation.

Former glamour model Katie bought the mansion – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – 10 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property earlier this year after twice being declared bankrupt.

It is now on the market via Steyning estate agents H J Burt who describe it as “a substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe.”

They say the mansion is thought to have been built in the 1930s in the ‘Arts and Crafts’ style and add: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

Katie’s attempts to renovate the house were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.

Mucky Mansion The nine-bedroom property is spread over three floors

Mucky Mansion Katie was filmed in 2022 renovating the kitchen/living room in the Channel 4 series Katie Price: Mucky Mansion

Mucky Mansion There are views across the lawns which have now been cleared and mown