The production company behind Katy Perry’s latest music video is currently being investigated by officials in Spain for allegedly filming in ecologically-sensitive dunes on the Balearic Islands without permission.

The video for her latest single, ‘Lifetimes’, features scenes of the pop star enjoying the beaches and nightlife of Ibiza and Formentera. However, particular concern has arisen over scenes that are believed to have been filmed in the protected dunes on the small island of S'Espalmador, part of Formentera.

The Spanish government has issued a statement accusing the production company responsible for the video of failing to obtain the necessary permissions before filming in this ecologically significant area. While Katy Perry herself is not under investigation for any "crimes against the environment," officials said filming in such areas can be authorised, provided proper procedures are followed.

On Tuesday, the environment department of the Balearic Islands issued a press release, saying the production company had not secured the required permission prior to filming. As a result, "preliminary investigation actions have been initiated," according to the department.

The Formentera Island Council's tourism website describes the Ses Salines natural park as a rich and diverse area, encompassing both land and marine habitats from southern Ibiza to northern Formentera. It serves as a nesting ground for over 200 species of migratory birds and is home to Posidonia, a crucial seagrass native to the Mediterranean Sea, essential for maintaining marine ecosystems.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1999, the islet of S’Espalmador within the park is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush forests of pine and juniper trees.

The video for Lifetimes includes scenes filmed on S'Espalmador, a small, uninhabited islet just north of Formentera. This location is part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park, which has been protected since 1980 due to its "great ecological value," according to its regional government's tourism website.

Production company WeOwnTheCity did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Perry has also yet to comment on the matter.

'Lifetimes' is part of Katy Perry’s upcoming album "143," which is scheduled for release in September.