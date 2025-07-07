Kelly Osbourne gets engaged backstage at Black Sabbath Villa Park gig - in front of her family

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
The Osbournes had a double cause for celebration at the weekend - not only did Ozzy pull off his final gig with Black Sabbath, but Kelly got engaged backstage.

The metal legends played at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday as one last hurrah to a decades-long career in music.

And backstage, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne was proposed to by her long-term partner Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot.

The proposal happened in front of the family - Sid told her he loves her more than anything, saying nothing would make him happier than a lifetime with her.

He then dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him, as Ozzy examined the ring.

Kelly, 40, and Sid got together in 2022, and have a son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.

