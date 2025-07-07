Kelly Osbourne gets engaged backstage at Black Sabbath Villa Park gig - in front of her family
The metal legends played at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday as one last hurrah to a decades-long career in music.
And backstage, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne was proposed to by her long-term partner Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot.
The proposal happened in front of the family - Sid told her he loves her more than anything, saying nothing would make him happier than a lifetime with her.
He then dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him, as Ozzy examined the ring.
Kelly, 40, and Sid got together in 2022, and have a son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.
