The Osbournes had a double cause for celebration at the weekend - not only did Ozzy pull off his final gig with Black Sabbath, but Kelly got engaged backstage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The metal legends played at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday as one last hurrah to a decades-long career in music.

And backstage, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne was proposed to by her long-term partner Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Osbourne | Getty Images for Live Nation

The proposal happened in front of the family - Sid told her he loves her more than anything, saying nothing would make him happier than a lifetime with her.

He then dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him, as Ozzy examined the ring.

Kelly, 40, and Sid got together in 2022, and have a son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.