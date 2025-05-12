A glamorous star has said that she has given more grief for being fat than being a drug addict.

Kelly Osbourne said that being fat attracted more criticism than anything else in her time in the limelight.

She was speaking the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit on Saturday, and said, as quoted by Mailonline: “I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic...I've been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible — but I got more s*** for being fat than I did for anything else. It's insane. You'll never read an article about me that hasn't got a comment about my weight. We live in a fat-phobic world.”

Osbourne is the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy and music manager Sharon Osbourne. Now 40, she first came to prominence in the early noughties reality show The Osbournes. She was born in London but has lived most of her life in America.

She says she has never taken Ozempic but did have gastric bypass surgery which saw her lose 85lbs - more than six stone.

“People [would] say, "You're so pretty. Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you'll be the total package,"' Osbourne recalled onstage the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

“[Once] I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”