Ken Page dead at 70: The Broadway star was best known for starring in Cats and The Wiz
Dorian Hannaway said: “Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken." Following her announcement, Dorian Hannaway has been inundated with condolences. One fan said: “Oh no. I’m so sorry to read this sad news. Sending love and hugs to you. May his memory live on forever,” whilst another said: “WHAT?!?!?! Omg I am sobbing.”
Ken Page was the voice of Oogie Boogie in the classic animated movie The Nightmare Before Christmas and played the part of the Lion in the musical Wiz and Old Deuteronomy in Cats.
Many fans of Ken Page also took to X to pay tribute to the Broadway star and one said: “My heart hurts from all this loss. Ken Page was a force every time he got on a stage. I got to see him play Oogie Boogie live three times at the Hollywood Bowl and every occasion, he dropped a wickedly entertaining performance. Nightmare won’t be the same without him. RIP,” whilst another said: “I am saddened to learn that Ken Page, the voice behind Oogie Boogie, King Gator and the originator of Old Deuteronomy from Cats on Broadway, has sadly passed away at the age of 70.”
Ken Page’s career started with singing in the chorus of The Muny outdoor theatre in St Louis before making his broadway debut in The Wiz. He also performed on Broadway in productions such as The Wizard of Oz, Guys and Dolls, Ain't Misbehavin' and Jesus Christ Superstar.
