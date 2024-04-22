Kendji Girac: The Voice France star in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after being shot in chest
Kendji Girac, a former contestant of The Voice France 2014, was seriously injured after being shot in the chest in an attack in France. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in the south-west region of the country, leaving him in a ‘life-threatening’ condition.
According to The Sun, Kendji was at a travellers' camp when he was wounded by a firearm. Emergency services were alerted around 5.30am, and upon arrival, they were confronted with around 20 individuals who were unwilling to provide any information. They evacuated Kendji, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, and immediately transported him to the hospital.
Kendji is currently being treated at the University Hospital in Bordeaux and is reported to be conscious while doctors are working tirelessly to save his life. It remains unclear whether the 27-year-old singer was specifically targeted in the attack. He had been returning from Biscarrosse when the gunman opened fire.
Police have initiated an investigation into the shooting. Olivier Janson, the public prosecutor of Mont-de-Marsan, is leading the investigation as detectives seek to determine the motive behind the attack.
Throughout his successful career, Kendji has collaborated with renowned artists like Mika. Since his time on The Voice, he has released five albums and has performed duets with French stars such as Vianney and Florent Pagny. In January 2021, he became a father to a daughter named Eva Alba.