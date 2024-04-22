Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kendji Girac, a former contestant of The Voice France 2014, was seriously injured after being shot in the chest in an attack in France. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in the south-west region of the country, leaving him in a ‘life-threatening’ condition.

According to The Sun, Kendji was at a travellers' camp when he was wounded by a firearm. Emergency services were alerted around 5.30am, and upon arrival, they were confronted with around 20 individuals who were unwilling to provide any information. They evacuated Kendji, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, and immediately transported him to the hospital.

The Voice France star Kendji Girac is in hospital after being shot in the chest

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kendji is currently being treated at the University Hospital in Bordeaux and is reported to be conscious while doctors are working tirelessly to save his life. It remains unclear whether the 27-year-old singer was specifically targeted in the attack. He had been returning from Biscarrosse when the gunman opened fire.

Police have initiated an investigation into the shooting. Olivier Janson, the public prosecutor of Mont-de-Marsan, is leading the investigation as detectives seek to determine the motive behind the attack.