Kim Kardashian admits to trying the controversial beauty treatment that uses salmon sperm - and Jennifer Aniston is also a fan.

It seems Kim Kardashian will try anything to fight the signs of ageing as the influencer admits to having a salmon sperm facial. In a recent episode of The Kardashians [available to watch on Disney+] the influencer, 43, revealed to her momager Kris Jenner that she had a salmon sperm facial. Kim said: “salmon sperm [was] injected into my face.”

The controversial facial is believed to reduce fine lines and wrinkles as well as improving uneven skin tone and texture. Friends star Jennifer Aniston is also a fan after she revealed to the Wall Street Journal in August 2023 that she had previously tried the beauty treatment. The actress admitted she was sceptical at first and wasn't convinced it made any difference to her skin. Kim-K took it one step further by having the salmon sperm injected into her face.

I have been a beauty writer for many years now often writing about the latest beauty trends and must-have products. As I get closer to the big 40, I will try anything that's meant to give you flawless looking skin and help reduce wrinkles.

However I think I draw the line at sperm facials. I spoke to Dr Sach Mohan, celeb cosmetic doctor and founder of Harley Street-based Revere Clinics, to find out if he can change my mind and if a ‘salmon sperm facial’ really is the secret to a fountain of youth.

What are the benefits of sperm facials?

“Salmon sperm facials’ is certainly a catchy name but what we are talking about is polynucleotides, naturally occurring molecules or building blocks for DNA found in all living cells. Treatment with polynucleotide injections offers multiple benefits for skin rejuvenation - they are not the same as dermal fillers and are better referred to as bio-regenerators, bio-stimulators, or bio-revitalisers. I think it’s worth pointing out that nobody is directly injecting pure salmon sperm into anyone’s face, even Kim Kardashian.

Who should clients go to for a sperm facial?

“Trained aesthetic medical professionals use specially synthesised polynucleotide injectable products containing long chains of highly purified DNA fragments generally sourced from salmon or trout. These fish sources have been chosen because they also contain a protein that is high in arginine, an amino acid that has proven regenerative effects on the skin.

“The DNA fragments integrate into the skin and have a natural stimulatory effect over several months, setting off a wound-healing response that starts a natural repair process in your cells - stimulating skin cell activity, increasing collagen production, and scavenging free radicals to reduce cellular damage.

“Treatment improves skin elasticity, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and improves uneven skin tone, texture, and discolouration. The increased skin cell activity also causes a mild increase in volume and skin is tightened thanks to improved elasticity.

Why are people using salmon sperm?

“Dare, I say it though, but Kim is a little late to this party. Polynucleotide treatment has been available in the UK and Europe for some time. At Revere Clinics, I have developed some of the best protocols for enhanced potency and optimal outcomes using polynucleotides as part of a regenerative facial treatment – our P2-P5 programme – rather than simply on their own as a ‘salmon sperm facial’.

What is the average cost?

“The combination of polynucleotides and Platelet Rich Fibrin is a game-changer, at the pinnacle of approaches to regenerative skin treatments, and something I am offering more and more to my patients, who, like Kim, want to look refreshed and more youthful. Treatment generally costs £700-£1500.”

All episode's of The Kardashian’s are available to watch now on Disney+

