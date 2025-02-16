An up-and-coming actress has been found dead in her home aged just 24.

South Korean Kim Sae-ron was a star of the Netflix series Bloodhounds, in which two boxers join forces with a moneylender to take down a loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Kim started her acting career aged just nine, and had been in many films and series as the South Korean artistic boom of the last few years developed.

Actress Kim Sae-Ron in 2015 | Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

She appeared in the film A Brand New Life and after this was the youngest actress to have been invited to the Cannes Film Festival.

As her acting career developed, so did her social media profile and she has 3.6m followers on Instagram. Other film and TV appearances include The Man From Nowhere, A Girl At My Door and Snowy Road - in total she appeared in 24 shows and films.

Bloodhounds was released in 2023 on Netflix and was seen as her biggest role yet. It is an eight-part series based on the webtoon Sanyanggaedeul by Jung Chan, and has been reported as starting filming for a second series soon.

In 2022 she took a break from acting after a drink-driving charge, after allegedly being caught by police after crashing her car in Gangnam, Seoul. She was due to be in the SBS drama Trolley but stepped down from the show because of the crash investigations.