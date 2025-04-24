Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish rap group Kneecap has responded after footage from a November performance in London was referred to UK counter-terrorism police.

The video, which circulated on social media, appears to show a member of the group shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” on stage, while a Hezbollah flag is displayed at the Kentish Town Forum.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are proscribed terrorist organisations in the UK, and it is a criminal offence to express support for them.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed: “We have been made aware of the video and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

In response, Kneecap posted to X (formerly Twitter): “18-months of genocide footage not under investigation by UK counter-terror police.” The message appears to criticise what the group sees as selective scrutiny, following its recent high-profile appearance at Coachella in the US.

Kneecap drew international attention on April 18 after projecting pro-Palestinian messages during their Coachella set, including: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” and “F** Israel. Free Palestine.”* The display sparked backlash, including calls from public figures such as Sharon Osbourne for the group’s US work visas to be revoked.

Kneecap have not responded directly to Osbourne’s comments but have previously defended their performances as acts of political expression. In a post following their Coachella appearance, the group wrote: “Our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either.”

Known for their Irish republican stance and vocal support for Palestinian rights, Kneecap’s performances regularly feature political commentary. The group previously helped raise funds for a gym at the Aida Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank.

Kneecap are scheduled to return to North America later this year for a sold-out US/Canada tour.