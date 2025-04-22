Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish rap trio Kneecap has remained defiant following widespread criticism of their politically charged Coachella performance, where they projected pro-Palestinian messages during their set, including the phrase “F*** Israel, Free Palestine.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls have since emerged for the group's US work visas to be revoked, with figures like Sharon Osbourne condemning the act as "hate speech."

Known for their unapologetic political activism and support for Irish republicanism, the Belfast-based group used their stage time at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to accuse Israel of genocide and criticise US military support for the country. They stated during their set that the US government “enables these actions by providing military support,” according to Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post after their performance, the group claimed similar messages had been left out of the festival’s first weekend livestream. “Our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either,” they wrote.

The display reportedly caught Coachella organisers by surprise. Fox News cited sources saying Goldenvoice, the festival’s promoter, was “blindsided” by the political content, prompting concern from Jewish communities and raising questions about the festival's vetting process for performers' on-stage messaging.

Kneecap have a long track record of political expression, previously raising funds for a gym in the Aida Refugee Camp in the West Bank. Their music and performances frequently include commentary on both Irish and global political issues.

Members of the band Kneecap including Mo Chara and Moglai Bap perform onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella

Osbourne accused Kneecap of “openly supporting terrorist organisations” and stated that Coachella had “compromised its moral and spiritual integrity” by providing a platform for what she called “aggressive political statements” and “hate speech.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also called for the group’s US work visas to be revoked and encouraged others to advocate for the same. “I am Irish Catholic and Ashkenazi Jewish, and I will not be silent,” she said, according to BreakingNews.ie.

In response to the backlash, Kneecap stood by their performance, reiterating that their intention was to raise awareness about Gaza. They have not responded directly to Osbourne’s comments or the calls for visa revocation.

Kneecap are slated to return to the US later this year for their US/Canada tour.