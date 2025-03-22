A mixed martial artist who was due to fight KSI has claimed that the Youtuber and Britain’s Got Talent judge’s girlfriend has an OnlyFans account.

Dillon Danis was due to fight KSI in Manchester on March 29 but the latter postponed the match due to illness. KSI made the postponement announcement on Friday night.

Later on Friday, on X Danis brought out some classic boxing trash-talking by asking KSI: “How are you a multi-millionaire and your girl got an OnlyFans?”

KSI has kept his partner’s identity secret, and previously has only said that she has a regular job and doesn’t want fame.

This kicked off a series of abusive posts by the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, including mocked-up images of KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji.

They also had an online row in which KSI told him: “I haven’t pulled out you cretin. It’s postponed. Your punishment is just getting delayed.”

Danis responded: “Olajide, you pulled out. Ended the whole event. Little league baseball games get postponed, not multi-million dollar fight cards.”

Danis spoke to MailSport about the delayed fight, and said KSI is just making excuses.

“He’s scared, it’s an excuse,” he said. “I’ve been battling worse, have my ticket to Manchester, was ready, and he bottled it. I feel bad for the fans.”

On Friday KSI said he wanted to fight but was on antibiotics and confined to bed for most of the time, and felt weak during training workouts.