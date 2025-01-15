As of Wednesday (January 15) the Californian city is grappling with multiple wildfires which have so far claimed the lives of 25 people, with over 12,000 structures destroyed.

The two primary fires, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have collectively scorched nearly 40,000 acres. The Palisades Fire has burned approximately 23,713 acres and is 18% contained, while the Eaton Fire has consumed about 14,117 acres with 35% containment.

Firefighters are dealing with challenging conditions, including strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity, which have worsened the fires' spread. A red flag warning remains in effect, indicating a high risk of fire danger.

Evacuation orders have impacted tens of thousands of residents. Approximately 88,000 people have been evacuated, with an additional 84,000 under evacuation warnings. The fires have also led to significant disruptions, including closed tourist areas and poor air quality, prompting advisories against travel to the region.

A number of celebrities have also lost their homes as they watched helplessly through their security cameras, including The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John.

1 . Beyoncé Through her charity foundation, BeyGOOD, Beyoncé donated $2.5 million to the Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund. The funds are designated to assist families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, as well as to support churches and community centres addressing immediate needs. | Submitted Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Selena Gomez The singer donated $5 million to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund, aiming to aid victims of the wildfires. | Getty Images for Palm Springs In Share

3 . Paris Hilton Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, to support wildfire victims. She also volunteered at a local humane society, assisting with animal rescues. | Getty Images for The Recording A Share

4 . Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis pledged $1 million to wildfire relief efforts. | Getty Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez Share