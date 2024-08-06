A member of music royalty - La Toya Jackson - surprised passengers when she was spotted on-board a budget airline flight.

An A-list member of music royalty is the last thing you expect to see when boarding a budget flight. But that's exactly what happened to travellers on an EasyJet plane on Sunday night when they noticed La Toya Jackson among their fellow passengers.

The Grammy-winning star was on-board a flight from Palma in Spain to Basel in Switzerland on Sunday (August 4), according to witnesses.

The 68-year-old is the older sister of the late 'King of Pop', Michael Jackson, appearing in TV show The Jacksons alongside her siblings and was also part of the We Are The World charity single, written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

While the bright lights of Hollywood appeared a long way from the aisles of a low-cost airline, witnesses said she was allowed off the plane before other passengers and was whisked away in a vehicle waiting on the Tarmac. Pictured wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes down the sides, La Toya was also sporting boots with a kitten stiletto heel, according to MailOnline.

Since her days with The Jacksons and a solo career, the fifth-born Jackson has kept a relatively low profile, occasionally starring in reality TV shows. Recently, she attended the extravagant Remus Lifestyle Night event thrown by real estate broker Marcel Remus.