Lady Helen Wogan, the wife of late TV veteran Sir Terry Wogan, has died after a “fantastic life”, her son has announced.

Mark Wogan said he hoped his mother and father, who died from cancer in January 2016 at the age of 77, were “sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of fuss”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mr Wogan shared a video featuring pictures of his mother and father over the years writing: “Lady Helen Wogan 1936-2024”.

“Our beautiful mum left us last night after a fantastic life,” he wrote. “From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace. A mother, grandmother and wife, with love and kindness at her core. A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials. A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter. A proper lady in every sense of the word.”

Among the famous faces paying tribute were TV stars Fearne Cotton, Jamie Redknapp, Julia Bradbury, Laura Whitmore, Ronan Keating and Tess Daly.

Jeremy Clarkson wrote: “Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you.”

Eamonn Holmes said: “What a woman and what a couple.”

Sir Terry and Lady Helen were married for decades, and lived together in the Buckinghamshire village of Taplow for more than 40 years.

The Limerick-born broadcaster was known for his chat shows, Children In Need and his often blistering commentary on the Eurovision Song Contest. As well as his long-running Radio 2 breakfast show, he also fronted the long-running panel show Blankety Blank.

